9.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 08 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
AuR 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Carlo Acutis to be made first millennial saint on 27 April
News Jubilee in Rome

Carlo Acutis to be made first millennial saint on 27 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Acutis to be canonised as part of Vatican's Jubilee Year events in Rome.

Blessed Carlo Acutis, a Italian who died of leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, will be canonised at the Vatican on 27 April as part of the Jubilee of Teenagers in Rome.

Known as "God's influencer" for creating a website dedicated to Eucharistic miracles and for using his computer skills to spread the faith, Acutis will become the Catholic Church's first "millennial saint".

Acutis was born in London on 3 May 1991 but grew up in the northern Italian city of Milan. He died in hospital in nearby Monza on 12 October 2006.

In keeping with his dying wish, his body was transferred to the central Italian hilltop town of Assisi, reflecting his great devotion to St Francis.

Over the past year more than one million pilgrims have flocked to Assisi to venerate Acutis whose body - clad in jeans, a sweatshirt and sneakers - is displayed behind protective glass in the Sanctuary of the Renunciation, part of the Church of St Mary Major.

Acutis was beatified Pope Francis on 10 October 2020 after a miracle was attributed to him when a Brazilian child diagnosed with a congenital disease was cured after his mother prayed for the intercession of the Italian teenager.

The beatification made Acutis the Catholic Church's first "blessed" millennial - referring to a person born in the early 1980s to late 1990s.

A second miracle attributed to Acutis came in 2024, paving the way for his canonisation, when a 21-year-old university student from Costa Rica recovered after incurring a severe head injury in a bicycle accident while she was studying in Florence in 2022.

Despite her critical condition, the woman made a full recovery after her mother made a pilgrimage to Assisi and sought the intercession of Acutis.

Italian prosecutors recently opened an investigation into the illegal online sale of alleged relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis after the bishop of Assisi filed a formal complaint.

The Mass and canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis will take place in St Peter's Square on 27 April, Divine Mercy Sunday, at 10.30 as part of the Vatican's Jubilee Year calendar of events.

Photo credit: Adrian Tusar / Shutterstock.com.

RCC - 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Loyola

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis makes surprise appearance in St Peter's Square

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Peter is Here: Minecraft recreates St Peter's Basilica in new game

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Blog Jubilee in Rome Top stories

A practical guide on how to dress for the Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Pope admitted to hospital in Rome over bronchitis

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Vatican to host the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Man jumps onto St Peter's altar and kicks candelabra off

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Rome mayor slams fake news about Jubilee chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis to visit Rome's Cinecittà Film Studios for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -