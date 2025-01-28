14.1 C
News Jubilee in Rome

Pope Francis to visit Rome's Cinecittà Film Studios for Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Visit part of Jubilee Year 2025 calendar.

Pope Francis is to visit the legendary Cinecittà Film Studios in Rome on 17 February as part of the calendar of events for Jubilee Year 2025, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The visit, which will take place during the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture, has been organised in collaboration with Italy's culture ministry and Cinecittà authorities.

The pontiff will meet "artists and protagonists of the world of culture" at their place of work, according to the Jubilee 2025 website, in what will be the first visit by a pope to the film studios at Cinecittà.

More than 3,000 movies have been filmed at Cinecittà over the decades, including by directors such as Federico Fellini, Roberto Rossellini, Sergio Leone, Bernardo Bertolucci, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese.

