16.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 15 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome honours Francis Ford Coppola
News Culture

Rome honours Francis Ford Coppola

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Viale Francis Ford Coppola unveiled ahead of Rome Film Festival.

Francis Ford Coppola, the celebrated Italian-American director best known for The Godfather trilogy, was honoured at Rome's legendary Cinecittà film studios on Monday.

Coppola, 85, received two special tributes: the naming of a street after him and the gift of the honorary key to the Roman studios where, some 35 years ago, the five-time Oscar winner filmed scenes for The Godfather - Part III.

"For me, all this is a dream come true", Coppola said during the ceremony, adding: I have always been fascinated by Cinecittà."

"When I was young I had no money but I dreamed of studying at the prestigious Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, which for me represented the closest step to entering Cinecittà, which at the time was the real Hollywood", the director said.

Coppola then introduced the Italian premiere of his latest movie Megalopolis, as part of a pre-opening event for the 19th edition of the Rome Film Festival which kicks off on Wednesday.

The director, who in addition to The Godfather movies is known for blockbusters such as Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula, told the Cinecittà audience: "I'm close to death, but I still want to make two films. One small and simple, just for fun, which I will shoot mostly in Italy, and one big".

Coppola is to receive the Lupa Capitolina, Rome's top honour, from the capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri during a ceremony at city hall on Tuesday.

Photo ANSA

Marymount - International School Rome
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Italy's hidden wonders open their doors for FAI Autumn Days

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome Film Festival 2024: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Vatican to unveil restored St Peter's Baldachin on 27 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome's Galleria Borghese stays open late in October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of film icon Marcello Mastroianni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome opens Baths of Caracalla for night tours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Reading Party for National Library Week

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -