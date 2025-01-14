8.1 C
News Lifestyle

Venice dedicates Carnevale 2025 to Casanova

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Venice to stage two weeks of carnival fun in 2025.

Venice will host 18 days of Carnevale this year, with events taking place along the city's canals and across its bridges and squares from 14 February until 4 March.

The theme of the 2025 edition of the Carnevale di Venezia is Il tempo di Casanova and is devoted to the colourful Venetian figure Giacomo Casanova on the 300th anniversary of his birth.

The city's mayor Luigi Brugnaro said this year's carnival will be a journey through the 18th-century Venice of Casanova, "a man who embodies the charm, freedom and passion that characterise the soul of La Serenissima".

Famed as a womaniser, Casanova was a tireless adventurer who spent his life travelling through Europe, mingling with royalty and cardinals, and constantly changing his role from cleric to spy, con man to diplomat.

Those visiting Venice during carnevale season this year can look forward to water parades, allegorical floats, masked balls and night parades, with a spectacular procession along the Grand Canal opening festivities officially on 14 February, Valentine's Day.

Another annual favourite on the calendar, the Festa delle Marie pageant, takes place on 22 February with a sumptuous parade from Piero di Castello that will reach St Mark's Square where the most beautiful of the 12 "Marias" will be crowned on 3 March.

History of Venice Carnival

Carnevale di Venezia dates back to the 14th century, perhaps earlier, and over the centuries the event was frequently forbidden under various rulers.

The modern-day version of the Venice Carnival has taken place for the past 100 years.

Carnival ends each year the day before Ash Wednesday which signifies the start of Lent, traditionally a period of fasting and abstinence leading up to Easter.

For full details of 2025 Venice Carnival programme see the Carnevale di Venezia official website.

