Italy's Salvini retains Lega leadership until 2029

Result widely expected as Salvini was sole candidate in leadership race.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's transport minister and deputy premier, was reconfirmed as the leader of the right-wing Lega until 2029 at the conclusion of a party congress on Sunday.

Salvini, 52, retained his position after running as the sole candidate in the race for the leadship of the party which is part of Italy's ruling coalition.

The party's statute was modified during the two-day congress in Florence, extending the leader's term in office from three to four years.

Salvini has been at the helm of the Lega since 2013 and this is the third time that his leadership position has been renewed.

Vannacci and interior ministry

The congress saw Salvini formally welcome the controversial MEP General Roberto Vannacci into the Lega after the latter was elected last year as an independent with the party's support.

Salvini also used the congress to once again float his proposal of returning to his former government position as interior minister, replacing the incumbent Matteo Piantedosi at the Viminale.

Salvini expressed his "availability" for the role and said he would "discuss it calmly" with Piantedosi and Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni, both of whom are reportedly strongly against the idea.

Coalition relations

Meloni sent a video message to the congress, unlike Salvini's other coalition partner Antonio Tajani, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia, with whom relations have become increasingly strained.

Political commentators consider it highly unlikely that Meloni will reshuffle her cabinet to meet Salvini's request, as Piantedosi is viewed as a competent minister and is not seen likely to give up his position.

"I get along very well with Giorgia, and our allies, now we are second in the coalition" - Salvini said, adding that "the goal is to go back to being first".

Open Arms

Salvini served as interior minister from June 2018 to September 2019 during the first government of former prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

Known for his hardline stance against illegal immigration, Salvini was recently acquitted in the Open Arms trial in which he was accused of preventing the landing of 147 migrants on the island of Lampedusa five years ago.

He had risked six years in jail on charges of abduction and refusal to perform official duties.

Elon Musk

The Lega congress made international news over the weekend when Salvini unveiled his star guest Elon Musk who spoke by video link.

The tech billionaire addressed the issue of the sweeping tariffs introduced by US president Donald Trump, with whom he serves as a senior advisor, saying that he hoped that Europe and the US move to a "zero tariff situation" in the future.

Meloni is set to hold a summit to address the tariff situation on Monday, along with senior government figures including Salvini, who may use the occasion to relaunch his bid to "take back" the interior ministry.

Salvini's history with Lega

Salvini's involvement with the Lega dates back to 1990 when he joined the northern-based, regionalist and separatist movement then called the Lega Nord.

Ahead of the 2018 elections the party was rebranded as the Lega, dropping the "Nord", in a move that saw it make inroads outside its traditional powerbase in the north.

Nicknamed il Capitano (the Captain) by his supporters, Salvini has long been a vocal critic of the EU as well as being against Italy's continued military aid for Ukraine, causing friction with his coalition partners.

In the past he has voiced his approval of Russian president Vladimir Putin and he is an outspoken fan of Trump.

As to the post-2029 future, Salvini said at the congress on Sunday: "Here - I don't know who - there is certainly the next Lega leader. I can't wait".