News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 21 March

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike timetable is set to vary from city to city.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Friday 21 March due to a national 24-hour strike, unions said on Sunday.

The walkout is set to affect local bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables expected to vary from city to city.

Rome public transport services will be guaranteed from the start of service until 08.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00, according to the city's mobility website.

Milan public transport provider ATM says it will guarantee services up until 08.45 and from 15.00 to 18.00.

The industrial dispute was called by numerous trade unions representing public transport workers, including Cobas lavoro privato, Adl Cobas, Sgb and Cub trasporti.

The reasons for the strike include demands for a wage increase and reduction of working hours with the same salary and to protest against the privatisation of public transport services.

The industrial action on 23 March will be followed by another public transport strike in Italy on 1 April.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Luis Santos / Shutterstock.com.

