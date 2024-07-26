25 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 26 July 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. Rome to shut half of Metro A subway in August
News Transport

Rome to shut half of Metro A subway in August

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Subway line to be served by extra buses from Termini to Battistini, with Furio Camillo station also to close for works.

Rome will close one half of its Metro A subway line next month, between Termini and Battistini, to carry out maintenance works ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The closure, required to upgrade station platforms, will be effective from 10 to 25 August, with extra buses serving the metro route during this period.

In a statement the city said that Rome public transport provider ATAC is carrying out the project in August "when the demand for transport on the metro drops by around 70 per cent", noting that the complex nature of the works is "not compatible with normal evening closures".

The Metro A currently closes early for ongoing maintenance, at 21.00 from Sunday until Thursday. On these days the subway route is served with extra buses after 21.00. The metro stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

The city said that for the duration of the works on the Termini-Battistini in August the other half of the metro line - from Termini to Anagnina - will run as normal.

However an exception to this will be the Furio Camillo station which will shut for renovation works ahead of Jubilee Year from 19 August until 7 November.

Two busy central stations are already closed for restyling works: Ottaviano near the Vatican will reopen on 9 September, while Spagna at the Spanish Steps will stay closed until 3 October.

