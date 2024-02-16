Rome to shut Spagna and Ottaviano metro stations for Jubilee works

Rome to upgrade key subway stations for Jubilee 2025.

Rome is to close two of the city's busiest subway stations on the Metro A line this summer for renovation works ahead of Jubilee Year 2025.

The central Spagna station at the Spanish Steps will close for 80 days while the Ottaviano station, serving the Vatican, is set to close for 50 days.

The upcoming closures were announced by Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patanè on Thursday however the exact details have yet to be released.

For the duration of the works, expected to take place between the spring and the summer, trains will pass through Spagna and Ottaviano stations without stopping.

The city is also set to close the Ottaviano-Battistini section of the Metro A line early, at 21.00, on weekdays during the summer.

Details will be announced nearer the time and the metro route will be served with shuttle buses after 21.00.

The entire Metro A line closed early for a year and a half, reopening last December, in order to carry out maintenance works and replace rail tracks.

However the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri stressed at the time that works still needed to be finished between the last five stations leading to Battistini.

In addition, all tram lines in Rome will close for five months, from May to October 2024, to allow major works to be carried out at the tram depot in Porta Maggiore.

The trams will be replaced by shuttle buses for the duration of the works.

Last month Gualtieri pledged that the slew of Jubilee projects currently underway in the Italian capital will "change the face" of the city.

Photo credit: Claudio Bottoni / Shutterstock.com.