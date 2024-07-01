28.4 C
News Transport

Rome to replace trams with buses during Jubilee works

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Work begins on Porta Maggiore tram depot ahead of Jubilee 2025.

Rome is to replace its network of trams with buses to facilitate the redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot, on various dates starting from Monday 1 July.

The move - part of the city's preparation for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 - follows extensive works to renew tram tracks and infrastructure across the city.

The transformation of the Porta Maggiore depot is designed to accommodate the new 33-metre trams, the city says, with works set to conclude this December.

Several tram lines will be completely or partially replaced with buses for the first couple of months of works, with the entire network being served by buses from mid-September until early November.

The city has published the following detailed timetable of works affecting tram lines:

From 1 July to 4 August, lines 2 and 8 will be completely replaced by buses; line 3 will be operated with buses between Porta Maggiore and Valle Giulia; line 19 will be served by bus between Porta Maggiore and Viale Giulio Cesare/Metro Ottaviano. Regular rail service for lines 5 and 14.

From 5 August to 15 September, lines 5 and 8 will be replaced by buses along the entire route; line 3 will be served by bus between Trastevere and Porta Maggiore; bus line 19 between Porta Maggiore and Viale Giulio Cesare/Metro Ottaviano. Lines 2 and 14 run regularly by rail.

From 16 September to 3 November the entire tram network will be replaced by buses.

Finally, from 4 November to 1 December lines 2, 5 and 8 will be replaced by buses along the entire route; line 3 replaced by buses between Trastevere station and Porta Maggiore; line 19 will be served by buses between Centocelle and Porta Maggiore and between Valle Giulia and Viale Giulio Cesare/Metro Ottaviano. Line 14 will operate regularly by tram.

The entire tram network will return to normal service from 2 December, according to the city's mobility councillor Eugenio Patanè, who said the works are "fundamental to allow public transport to return to its full efficiency".

For full details see Rome mobility website.

