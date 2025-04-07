16.1 C
What's on Theatre

Rome theatre in English: 3 Women by Katy Brand

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Wonderwall Entertainment presents 3 Women by the award-winning comedian and writer Katy Brand, at Teatro Le Salette from 9-13 April.

Directed by Shelagh Stuchbery, the English-language production is described as "suitable for mature audiences" and explores "what it means to be a modern woman".

Hailed as "sharp, funny and caustically irresistible", the play follows Eleanor, Suzanne and Laurie, three women from across generations of the same family as they gather on the eve of Suzanne’s wedding.

"Their wildly different expectations of modern life bring them head to head in a spirited evening of witty banter and deep confrontation. Revelations ensue, occasionally interrupted by a solicitous waiter who delivers much more than the standard room service."

Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 9-11 April at 19.30, Saturday and Sunday, 12-13 April at 17.00.

Teatro Le Salette is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14 (between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione).

Tickets cost €15, reduced for students (€12) and seniors (€13), with a €2 theatre season card (members of the public who are already card holders for 2025 are exempt).

Booking is required. For reservations and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 347-8248661.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

