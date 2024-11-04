17.4 C
What's on Theatre

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Happy Birthday

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Happy Birthday, a comedy by Marc Camoletti, at Teatro Le Salette from 6-10 November.

Adapted by Beverly Cross and directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production is described as "a popular and hilariously entertaining farce".

The story centres on Bernard's plan to have his mistress Brigit celebrate her birthday at his home without his wife Jacqueline suspecting a thing. He wants his friend Robert to pretend Brigit is his mistress. Only problem is that Robert is having an affair with Jacqueline and then someone else named Brigit arrives to complicate matters.

Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 6-8 November at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 9-10 November at 17.00. 

Tickets are €15, reduced to €12 for students. Booking required.

The theatre is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione.

For bookings and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Happy Birthday

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

