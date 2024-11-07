Rome exhibition celebrates Italian radio pioneer Marconi

Guglielmo Marconi. Vedere l’invisibile from 8 November until 25 April.

An exhibition in Rome celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Guglielmo Marconi, the Italian inventor and electrical engineer who pioneered the science of radio communication.

Titled Vedere l’invisibile (Seeing the invisible), the exhibition - part of Italy's celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of Marconi's birth - takes place at the Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia from 8 November until 25 April 2025.

Known as the father of radio, Marconi developed and marketed the first successful long-distance wireless telegraph and in 1901 broadcast the first transatlantic radio signal.

The exhibition features hundreds of documents, photos, artefacts and archive film footage, exploring the innovations that brought Marconi to international prominence as well as providing insights into the private life of the inventor from Bologna.

The exhibition is promoted by the Italian culture ministry and organised and created by Cinecittà and Archivio Luce.

For visiting details see VIVE website.