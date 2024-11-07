Rome hosts C'è ancora domani exhibition at Casa del Cinema

Rome exhibition part of events to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Rome's Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese hosts an exhibition of photographs taken by Claudio Iannone during the filming of Paola Cortellesi's smash hit C’è ancora domani (There's Still Tomorrow).

The exhibition, titled C’è ancora domani, sempre, is part of the city's events to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on 25 November.

Organised in collaboration with the Fondazione Una Nessuna Centomila, the exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday 7 November at 18.00 - in the presence of Cortellesi - and will be followed at 20.00 by the free screening of C’è ancora domani.

The exhibition, which will stay open until 1 December, is part of a series of parallel initiatives this month at the Casa del Cinema.

Cortellesi's neorealist-style movie follows the domestic struggles of an abused housewife in post-war Rome, confronting issues related to patriarchy and women's empowerment.

The black and white film struck a particular chord in Italy last year following the brutal murder of student Giulia Cecchettin, and helped to spur a national debate on violence against women.

The Casa del Cinema programme will continue on Monday 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with the free screening of two films.

The first film, at 17.00, will be the documentary by Maria Grazia Liguori and Francesco Calandra, La casa viola, that tells the stories and hopes of the occupants of a women's shelter who escaped from the horror of domestic violence.

The second film, at 20.00, is Francesco Costabile's drama Familia, a hard-hitting tale of domestic abuse based on the novel Non sarà sempre così by Luigi Celeste.

For more details see Casa del Cinema website. Photo Claudio Iannone.