Romaeuropa Festival: Kids and Family events in Rome

Theatrical shows, installations and play space for kids.

Romaeuropa, Rome's multidisciplinary arts festival, stages a series of cultural events for children and families at the Mattatoio venue in the Testaccio quarter from 10-19 November.

Events include De Nachtwaker (10-12 Nov) by the Dutch company Het Filiaal Theatermakers. The story of this imaginative poetic show without dialogue follows a night watchman whose usual work routine is upended into an unpredictable dream in which everything changes shape.

De Nachtwaker

Una tazza di mare in tempesta (10-19 Nov). Roberto Abbiati transforms his passion for Moby Dick into a show full of imagination, enchanting scenic machines and bizarre characters. Inspired by the illustrations in Matteo Codignola’s book Un tentativo di balena, the actor, musician and illustrator freely transports his version of Melville’s masterpiece into the heart of a ship where stories and characters come to life in a journey dedicated to fantasy, music, theatre and storytelling.

Una tazza di mare in Tempesta. Photo Lucia Baldini.

Playground (10-12 Nov and 17-19 Nov). Romaeuropa hosts a space dedicated to kids’ activities completely free of charge. The areas of the Pelanda are transformed into the “Playground,” a timeless place to play and dream, devoted to children of all ages, animated by music and special effects.

Romaeuropa Playground

Lucky Luuk (17-19 Nov) is a new family show, loosely based on the popular Lucky Luke comic series. Meneer Monster slowly disappears in the Wild West. From a magical miniature world, three boys work their way through their imaginations, like three tough “polder cowboys” trying to look big and strong. But they soon run into their own shadow and start shooting wildly in terror.

Lucky Luuk

With IK… eh ik (17-19 Nov), musical theatre company Het Houten Huis builds a space that defies the logic of physics: a room where gravity does not apply. Inhabiting this fantastical upside-down world is a man who wakes up to find his house transformed, his furniture turned into mischievous musical instruments.

Ik…eh ik for Romaeuropa. Photo Moon Saris.



Now in its 38th year, Romaeuropa hosts a diverse programme of contemporary dance, theatre, art, music, technology and events for kids. The 2023 edition of the festival comprises 90 different shows, involving more than 500 artists from around the world, until 19 November.

For full details of the festival programme, see Romaeuropa website. Cover image: Het Houten Huis Nordland Visual Theater, photo Anne Harbers.