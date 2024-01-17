Fondazione Memmo - educational workshop for kids

On Sunday, 21 January at 4 pm Fondazione Memmo will host an educational workshop for children between 5 and 11 years old: an interactive path to put the youngest in contact with the contemporary art and the exhibition La Biblioteca del Mondo - Conversation Piece | Part IX, curated by Marcello Smarrelli, with works by Yael Bartana, Nicolò Degiorgis, Bruna Esposito, Claire Fontaine, Paolo Icaro, Kapwani Kiwanga, Marcello Maloberti, Francis Offman, Ekaterina Panikanova.



The fee (10 euros) will be entirely donated to Theodora Foundation.

For information and reservations: f_campli@yahoo.com



Payment methods

1. By bank transfer

Recipient: Fondazione Theodora Onlus

IBAN: IT07B0306909606100000113874

Description: Lab Fondazione Memmo, child's name and date of workshop.

2. Via Theodora's website:https://theodora.it/dona-ora

Description: Lab Fondazione Memmo, child's name and date of workshop.

All proceeds will be donated to Fondazione Theodora Onlus

Information

Benedetta Rivelli +39 06 68136598

info@fondazionememmo.it

www.fondazionememmo.it