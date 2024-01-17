On Sunday, 21 January at 4 pm Fondazione Memmo will host an educational workshop for children between 5 and 11 years old: an interactive path to put the youngest in contact with the contemporary art and the exhibition La Biblioteca del Mondo - Conversation Piece | Part IX, curated by Marcello Smarrelli, with works by Yael Bartana, Nicolò Degiorgis, Bruna Esposito, Claire Fontaine, Paolo Icaro, Kapwani Kiwanga, Marcello Maloberti, Francis Offman, Ekaterina Panikanova.
The fee (10 euros) will be entirely donated to Theodora Foundation.
For information and reservations: f_campli@yahoo.com
Payment methods
1. By bank transfer
Recipient: Fondazione Theodora Onlus
IBAN: IT07B0306909606100000113874
Description: Lab Fondazione Memmo, child's name and date of workshop.
2. Via Theodora's website:https://theodora.it/dona-ora
Description: Lab Fondazione Memmo, child's name and date of workshop.
All proceeds will be donated to Fondazione Theodora Onlus
Information
Benedetta Rivelli +39 06 68136598
info@fondazionememmo.it
www.fondazionememmo.it
General Info
Fondazione Memmo - educational workshop for kids
Fondazione Memmo, Via della Fontanella di Borghese, Roma, RM, Italia
