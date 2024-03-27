ElectroKids festival in Rome from 13-28 April.
Rome hosts ElectroKids, a digital art and videomapping festival dedicated to children, teenagers and their families, at Casilino Sky Park from 13-28 April.
The immersive festival revolves around lights, sounds, images and creativity, with 16 days of interactive installations, virtual reality and videomapping based around the world of artist Gustav Klimt.
The festival features Italian and international artists who will introduce young people and their families to artistic experimentation with new multimedia technologies, with workshops at weekends for the 5-13 age group.
For full details about the festival, which is open daily from 10.00-22.00 and is located near the Metro C station Alessandrino, see ElectroKids website.
General Info
View on Map
ElectroKids: Rome digital art festival for kids
Via Casilina, 1011, 00172 Roma RM, Italy
