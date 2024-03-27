11.6 C
What's on Kids

ElectroKids: Rome digital art festival for kids

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ElectroKids festival in Rome from 13-28 April.

Rome hosts ElectroKids, a digital art and videomapping festival dedicated to children, teenagers and their families, at Casilino Sky Park from 13-28 April.

The immersive festival revolves around lights, sounds, images and creativity, with 16 days of interactive installations, virtual reality and videomapping based around the world of artist Gustav Klimt.

The festival features Italian and international artists who will introduce young people and their families to artistic experimentation with new multimedia technologies, with workshops at weekends for the 5-13 age group.

For full details about the festival, which is open daily from 10.00-22.00 and is located near the Metro C station Alessandrino, see ElectroKids website.

General Info

Address Via Casilina, 1011, 00172 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

ElectroKids: Rome digital art festival for kids

Via Casilina, 1011, 00172 Roma RM, Italy

