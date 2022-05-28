I LIKE TO SING: Rome concert for kids

ExtraTeatro, a theatre company that produces shows in English for kids, will perform a I LIKE TO SING, a new concert for children at Teatro Belli in Trastevere on Friday 10 June at 18.00.

Organisers say the interactive concert of singing and dancing will be a fun-filled musical experience for children aged 5-10.

The concert will be followed by the presentation of There's a Ghost in my Room, the first illustrated book by ExtraTeatro.

With Jason Goodman, Nadia Rahman, Andrea Trovato. Songs by Jason Goodman. Directed by Arianna De Giorgi.

Tickets can be purchased here while for more information contact ExtraTeatro tel. 065812491 - 339 4936631 or email: ecf.teatro@gmail.com.