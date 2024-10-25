16.7 C
What's on Kids

Romaeuropa Festival presents Leandre Clown in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Show aimed at families and kids over 6.

Romaeuropa Festival 2024 kicks off its Kids & Family section with a special preview by Leandre Clown at the Teatro Vittoria in Testaccio from 25-27 October.

For more than 20 years, Leandre Clown has infected the world with his poetic humour, inspired by silent cinema, mime, Buster Keaton and theatre of the absurd.

Hailed as the most famous clown in Europe, Leandre and his company present the national premiere of the award-winning show n’imPORTE quoi, centred around five friends, a door and bells.

The Kids & Family section of Romaeuropa Festival is based at the Mattatoio di Testaccio from 8 to 17 November with music, theatre and circus events dedicated to children.

For details of n’imPORTE quoi and other shows see Romaeuropa website.

General Info

Address Piazza di S Maria Liberatrice, 10, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Romaeuropa Festival presents Leandre Clown in Rome

Piazza di S Maria Liberatrice, 10, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

