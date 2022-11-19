Rome's Botanic Garden enchants with pathways of lights

Incanto di luci runs from 19 November until 8 January.

Rome's Botanic Garden in Trastevere will be illuminated at night over the Christmas season with an enchanting pathway of lights and magical installations.

Titled Incanto di luci, the sensory event is the first of its kind in Italy after editions were staged by more than 15 cities across Europe.

Opening on Saturday 19 November at 17.00, the event will run until 8 January from Wednesday to Sunday, from 17.30 to 21.30, closing at 23.00.

The exhibition of artistic works by light designer Andreas Boehlke, immersed in nature and accompanied by melodies by composer and sound designer Burkhard Fincke, extends for a kilometre and a half around the gardens.

Incanto di luci in Rome

The installations include an avenue of glittering branches and a cathedral of light, as well as the magic of tree fairies and Santa Claus for younger visitors.

Organisers say the installations have been designed to have a limited environmental impact, thanks to the use of LED bulbs and care taken to protect greenery and wildlife.

Booking is online with entry slots staggered every 30 minutes. The visit time lasts up to an hour and a half. For full information about ticket prices and visiting times, see Incanto di luci website.