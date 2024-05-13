From June 24th to July 12th, 2024, RIS Rome International School will host the IX Edition of its Summer Camp, destined to children aged 3 to 14 for three weeks of enriching activities.
With activities ranging from archery to swimming and tennis, and encompassing STEAM, Drama, and cooking activities, our programme will engage participants in an exciting learning environment tailored for both English speakers and learners. Grounded in the principles of the IB Learner Profile for holistic development, this camp ensures comprehensive growth opportunities for all attendees.
Register now to secure your child’s spot for an unforgettable summer adventure!
General Info
View on Map
Rome International School Summer Camp
Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Acorn International School Seeks Science teacher for High School
Acorn International School Seeks English language and Literature Teacher
Looking for history enthusiast