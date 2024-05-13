22.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 13 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome International School Summer Camp
What's on Kids

Rome International School Summer Camp

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

From June 24th to July 12th, 2024, RIS Rome International School will host the IX Edition of its Summer Camp, destined to children aged 3 to 14 for three weeks of enriching activities.

With activities ranging from archery to swimming and tennis, and encompassing STEAM, Drama, and cooking activities, our programme will engage participants in an exciting learning environment tailored for both English speakers and learners. Grounded in the principles of the IB Learner Profile for holistic development, this camp ensures comprehensive growth opportunities for all attendees.

Register now to secure your child’s spot for an unforgettable summer adventure!

General Info

Address Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

View on Map

Rome International School Summer Camp

Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Kids

ElectroKids: Rome digital art festival for kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Fondazione Memmo - educational workshop for kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages Matilda musical

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Romaeuropa Festival: Kids and Family events in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Rome's Botanic Garden enchants with pathways of lights

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

I LIKE TO SING: Rome concert for kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Kids

Harry Potter concerts in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -