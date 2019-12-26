16-18 Jan. Aimed primarily at children, this touring show on ice features figure skaters portraying the characters from the hugely popular Disney movie Frozen.
It tells the tale of a fearless princess who sets off on a daring journey to find her estranged sister, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.
The show takes place at Palazzo dello Sport in EUR. For tickets see TicketOne website.
General Info
Address Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1, 00144 Roma RM, Italy
Disney on Ice in Rome: Frozen
