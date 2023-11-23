19.4 C
Kids

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages Matilda musical

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Matilda il musical opens in Rome on 7 December.

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages an Italian-language version of Matilda, the musical based on the classic children's book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the musical centres on Matilda Wormwood, a precocious five-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis and a love of books.

Drawing on her inner resolve and pyschic powers, the fearless Matilda overcomes numerous difficulties at home and school as well as helping her teacher to reclaim her life.

In the Teatro Sistina version, Luca Ward is transformed into horrible head teacher Trinciabue (Miss Trunchbull), with Alice Mangione and Gianmarco Pozzoli (of The Pozzolis Family fame) playing the role of Matilda's nasty parents.

The show, aimed at viewers of all ages, has been adapted entirely into Italian by Massimo Romeo Piparo, following his award-winning success with Cats, Mamma Mia, Billy Elliot and Evita.

For full information including tickets see Teatro Sistina website.

General Info

Address Via Sistina, 129, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages Matilda musical

Via Sistina, 129, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

