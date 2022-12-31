14.9 C
  Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: January concerts in Rome
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: January concerts in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

January 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

New Year's Concert
5, 7, 8 Jan
Jakub Hrůša conducts the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with pianist Beatrice Rana performing music by Beethoven, Schumann and Weber. 5 Jan 19.30, 7-8 Jan 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

La Befana vuol suonare
6 Jan
This concert-show aimed for children (upwards of three) is dedicated to La Befana, with all the little participants receiving a small gift to play along with the JuniOrchestra. 16.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Kian Soltani
9 Jan
Cellist Kian Soltani with soprano Giuliana Gianfaldoni and cellos of the Orchestra dell’Accademia di S. Cecilia perform in European spirit, with music by Chesnokov, Vivaldi, Piatti, Strauss and Sollima, and South American Getaway with music by Gardel, Villa-Lobos Aria, Bacharach, Piazzolla and James Barralet. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli.

Music of the Spirit
12-14 Jan
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra e Coro dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in Music of the Spirit, performing Mendelssohn's Psalm 114 op. 51 and Bruckner's Symphony No. 7. 12 Jan 19.30, 13 Jan 20.30 and 14 Jan 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Andras Schiff
16 Jan
A surprise recital in which pianist András Schiff will introduce and present pieces on the programme. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia

The Colors of the XX Century
19-20 Jan
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with Martha Argerich on piano, performing music by Prokofiev, Ravel and Sibelius. 19 Jan 19.30, 20 Jan 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

For full concert details, including tickets, see the S. Cecilia website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: January concerts in Rome

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 10, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

