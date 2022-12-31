Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: January concerts in Rome

January 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Jakub Hrůša conducts the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with pianist Beatrice Rana performing music by Beethoven, Schumann and Weber.19.30,18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

La Befana vuol suonare

6 Jan

This concert-show aimed for children (upwards of three) is dedicated to La Befana, with all the little participants receiving a small gift to play along with the JuniOrchestra. 16.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Kian Soltani

9 Jan

Cellist Kian Soltani with soprano Giuliana Gianfaldoni and cellos of the Orchestra dell’Accademia di S. Cecilia perform in European spirit, with music by Chesnokov, Vivaldi, Piatti, Strauss and Sollima, and South American Getaway with music by Gardel, Villa-Lobos Aria, Bacharach, Piazzolla and James Barralet. 20.30. Sala Sinopoli.

Music of the Spirit

12-14 Jan

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra e Coro dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia in Music of the Spirit, performing Mendelssohn's Psalm 114 op. 51 and Bruckner's Symphony No. 7. 12 Jan 19.30, 13 Jan 20.30 and 14 Jan 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Andras Schiff

16 Jan

A surprise recital in which pianist András Schiff will introduce and present pieces on the programme. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia

The Colors of the XX Century

19-20 Jan

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia with Martha Argerich on piano, performing music by Prokofiev, Ravel and Sibelius. 19 Jan 19.30, 20 Jan 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

For full concert details, including tickets, see the S. Cecilia website.