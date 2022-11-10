Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Retrospectrum exhibition at MAXXI in Rome.
Rome's MAXXI presents an exhibition of visual art by veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan from 16 December until 30 April 2023.
Titled Retrospectrum, the show features Dylan's oil paintings, acrylics, watercolours, ink drawings, pastel and charcoal works and a series of iron sculptures.
Hailed as "the first European monographic exhibition to explore Dylan’s expansive visual oeuvre", the show is divided into seven themed sections: Early Works, The Beaten Path, Drawn Blank, New Orleans, Ironworks, Mondo Scripto, and Deep Focus.
Organisers say the exhibition marks Dylan’s life-long journey of creating visual art, documenting the transformation of the sources and styles that have inspired and influenced him over the decades.
For full exhibition details see MAXXI website.
