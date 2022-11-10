Bob Dylan exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Retrospectrum exhibition at MAXXI in Rome.

Rome's MAXXI presents an exhibition of visual art by veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan from 16 December until 30 April 2023.

Titled Retrospectrum, the show features Dylan's oil paintings, acrylics, watercolours, ink drawings, pastel and charcoal works and a series of iron sculptures.

Hailed as "the first European monographic exhibition to explore Dylan’s expansive visual oeuvre", the show is divided into seven themed sections: Early Works, The Beaten Path, Drawn Blank, New Orleans, Ironworks, Mondo Scripto, and Deep Focus.

Endless Highway by Bob Dylan

Organisers say the exhibition marks Dylan’s life-long journey of creating visual art, documenting the transformation of the sources and styles that have inspired and influenced him over the decades.

For full exhibition details see MAXXI website. Cover photo Bob Dylan © Ken Regan