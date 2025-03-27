Rome exhibition: The (Street) Art of PEACE

The (Street) Art of PEACE from 15 March-24 April.

Rosso20sette Arte Contemporanea hosts an exhibition featuring works by 12 international street artists focusing on the theme of peace.

The show features some of the most important names in the world of street art, from the American artists Swoon, Ron English and Shepard Fairey, to the first Afghan street artist Shamsia Hassani, known for her works on the walls of Kabul that portrayed Afghan women and their requests for freedom.

Works on display include a small piece by Banksy that tells the drama of Gaza; some works on wood portray peace flags by the South African street artist Faith 47; a work on canvas by German street artist Hera of Herakut, a recent work by the faceless artist Laika, along with the Spanish Lula Goce, Syrian Dina Saadi, Norwegian Dot Dot Dot and Danish Balstroem.

All the works on display are accompanied by a text on peace written directly by the artists. For full details see Rosso20sette website.