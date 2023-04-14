13.1 C
Artichoke festival in Ladispoli

The coastal town of Ladispoli outside Rome holds its annual three-day artichoke festival from 14-16 April.

The Sagra del Carciofo Romanesco gives pride of place to Roman dishes with artichokes as well as presenting artichoke specialities from other Italian regions.

For full details see festival website.

Address Pro Loco Ladispoli, Piazza della Vittoria 11, Ladispoli.

