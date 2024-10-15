EurHop: Rome craft beer festival celebrates 10 years

More than 800 craft beer labels on offer at three-day Rome beer festival.
The 2024 edition of the EurHop! craft beer festival takes place once again at the Salone delle Fontane in Rome’s EUR district from 18-20 October.
The three-day international festival is dedicated to craft beer, with more than 800 varieties by 100 breweries from Italy and abroad, selected by landmark Trastevere pub Ma Che Siete Venuti a Fà.
The festival, which celebrates 10 years in Rome, is open Friday 17.00-03.00, Saturday from midday until 03.00, and Sunday from midday until midnight.
For full details of the beer festival see EurHop! website.
