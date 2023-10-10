18.9 C
What's on Food

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Festa della Castagna takes place north of Rome.

The 2023 chestnut festival takes place at Vallerano, a small town located about 60 km northwest of Rome, over four weekends in October and on 1 November.

The festivities of the 21st edition of the Festa della Castagna are centred around the locally-harvested chestnuts - which can be enjoyed roasted - accompanied by wine, music and dancing.

Festival events take place on the weekends on 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 October as well as on Wednesday 1 November.

For full programme and details of how to reach Vallerano, which lies about 13 km southeast of Viterbo, see Festa della Castagna website.

