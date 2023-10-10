Festa della Castagna takes place north of Rome.
The 2023 chestnut festival takes place at Vallerano, a small town located about 60 km northwest of Rome, over four weekends in October and on 1 November.
The festivities of the 21st edition of the Festa della Castagna are centred around the locally-harvested chestnuts - which can be enjoyed roasted - accompanied by wine, music and dancing.
Festival events take place on the weekends on 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 October as well as on Wednesday 1 November.
For full programme and details of how to reach Vallerano, which lies about 13 km southeast of Viterbo, see Festa della Castagna website.
Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome
01030 Vallerano, VT, Italy
