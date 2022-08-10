Porchetta festival in Ariccia near Rome

Ariccia welomes return of popular Sagra della Porchetta which skipped two years due to covid.

The small town of Ariccia near Rome is to welcome back its Sagra della Porchetta, in honour of the savoury, fatty and moist boneless roast pork that is traditional to the region.

The 2022 edition, scheduled on the weekend of 2-4 September, comes after the event was skipped for the last two years due to Italy's coronavirus restrictions.

The 70th edition of the three-day festival starts at 09.00 on 2 September and ends at midnight on 4 September and - in addition to plenty of porchetta tastings - will be enlivened with live music and dancing.