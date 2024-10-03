5 Tips Every First-Time Traveler to Rome Must Understand

Are you planning a trip to Rome? If so, you must be very excited about exploring Italian culture, food, and other tourist attractions. While traveling for the first time can be exciting, it can also be overwhelming.

If you are feeling a bit uncertain about your trip to Rome, here are some tips to consider.

Improve Your Dining Etiquette

Like everywhere else in the world, Rome also has its own dining etiquette. Being mindful of this etiquette can help you show respect for the Roman culture and enjoy your traveling experience fully. For example, Italians typically eat dinner late, often after 8 PM, so adjust your dining schedule accordingly.

If you plan to dine outside, remember that the service charge on the bill may not be enough. You must leave a small tip on the table as a sign of gratitude for the service.

Use a VPN

Travelers often have to use unreliable WiFi networks when they are in foreign countries. While it may not seem harmful to connect to public WiFi for a few minutes, your personal information in the wrong hands can do a lot of damage.

In order to avoid any risks, it is always recommended that travelers buy a VPN service. A reliable VPN service can help you secure your rights and ensure privacy wherever you go.

In addition, a VPN will also make it easier for you to access services or websites that may be restricted in Rome. Hence, you feel right at home even when you are traveling.

Go Beyond Tourist Spots

Sites such as the Colosseum and the Vatican City may already be in your mind while you are planning your trip to Rome. While these sites deserve a visit once in a lifetime, you must not fear going off the itinerary from time to time.

Local markets are neighborhoods in Rome that have so much beauty and history to offer. A simple walk in the neighborhood and eating at the local eateries can give you a taste of daily Roman life.

Avoid Rushing

Whether you are walking down the street or eating a meal you just ordered, you must remember that rushing is considered to be bad manners. At any point in exploring Rome, you must not forget that the Italians enjoy a slower pace.

If you are rushing against the local pace and time, you will not be able to enjoy your experience fully. Whenever you feel rushed, take a deep breath and remember where you are. Everything else will work on its own.

Stay Hydrated

The heat can be intense in Rome, especially if you have planned your trip in the summer months. In order to avoid heat stroke and dehydration, it is always a good idea to carry a reusable water bottle with you.

Having a reusable water bottle is a great way to take advantage of Rome's Nasoni, the iconic drinking fountains scattered throughout the city. Rest assured, this water is clean and free to drink.