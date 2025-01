Hummustown, the popular refugee-run Syrian cuisine venture, has recently opened a new restaurant at Via Francesco Negri 9, near Piramide, expanding its presence in Rome alongside its existing bistrot on Viale Aventino and kiosk in Piazza della Repubblica. This latest location offers a unique culinary experience with delicious dishes crafted by Syrian and Palestinian chefs, catering to ethnic food lovers, vegans, and those with lactose intolerance alike."