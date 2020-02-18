An Unforgettable Anniversary Celebration in Rome

Rome is a welcoming, international city that is famous for its art and architecture, its music and performance as well as its long, romantic strolls at dusk, candle-lit dinners. On 3 February 2020, Italy began a year-long programme of celebrations leading up to its 150th anniversary, which makes it the perfect place to visit for an unforgettable anniversary celebration.

Guided tour of Rome

Go back in time to the days of horse-drawn carriages to take a tour of the ancient landmarks of Rome. Ride in comfort as you hear the stories of the Mausoleum of Augustus and St. Peter’s Basilica and more.

Alternatively, take a hop-on-hop-off cruise on the River Tiber, where you can see some of Rome’s biggest attractions. You can choose an evening wine bar cruise or a dinner cruise with live music.

Romantic Stroll

Take a stroll up Aventine Hill for amazing panoramic views of the city, very romantic at sunset. Considered by some to be one of the most romantic places in Rome, this is also where you can visit the historic Basilica of Saint Sabina before or after a picnic lunch at the Giardino degli Aranci (Orange Garden) that offers an escape from the busy city.

This is the perfect time to give your true love a gift in celebration of your anniversary. For ideas, there is an anniversary gifts by year list with symbolic materials for every year, from paper for your first anniversary, platinum for your 20th and silver for your 25th anniversary. Bring your gift with you from home so that you are not under pressure to find something special in Rome.

Vatican City

Arguably the home of the best Italian artistry, Vatican City’s museums are delights in their own right, with stunning architecture and interiors and then there are the exquisite exhibits. It is not just the museums that are beautiful, the gardens of Vatican City and other historical sights are also stunning, with the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Square at the top of the list.

A night at the opera

Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is one of Europe’s finest amphitheatres, with opera and ballet performances. Each season its programme includes opera classics such as Aida, Tosca, Rigoletto and La Bohème, as well as other more modern but equally outstanding operas. There are also a number of smaller, more intimate venues, such as the Teatro Salone Margherita, as well as performance at the Chiesa Evangelica Valdese (Waldensian Evangelical Church), and the Chiesa di San Paolo Entro le Mura (Church of St Paul’s Within the Walls) that offer shows that combine opera and ballet in a magical and intimate way.

Romantic dining

Enjoy a candle-lit dinner on The Terrace, the romantic rooftop restaurant of Hotel Raphael offering panoramic views of Rome, while also serving mouth-watering Italian dishes. There are views of Santa Maria della Pace on one side, and Church of St. Mary of the Soul on the other. Also visible are Palazzo Doria Pamphilj and the Church of St. Agnes in Agone.

Book at least four months ahead if you want to eat at La Pergola, Rome’s only three-Michelin star restaurant, which along with the best food has panoramic views of Rome and the Vatican where you can view the sun setting in the background.

Trastevere

If this is a return visit to the Eternal City since your first visit when you threw one coin into the Trevi Fountain, and you have already marvelled at the Colosseum and other delights in Rome, consider a trip out to the neighbourhood of Trastevere, across the River Tiber. This is a charming medieval neighbourhood and former working-class district away from the bulk of tourists.

With a Bohemian vibe, you will find many shops and cafes and quiet cobblestone side streets lined with crumbling buildings with faded paintwork. Stop on the steps of the fountain for some people-watching and step inside the dimly lit twelfth-century Basilica di Santa Maria. Dine at a quaint trattoria before enjoying the happening nightlife.