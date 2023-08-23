33.8 C
Where to find Rome's Nasoni drinking fountains

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

How to find nearest nasone fountain in Rome.

Rome's iconic nasoni fountains have been providing free fresh drinking water to residents and visitors to the Eternal City since they were first introduced in 1874.

The fountains, which run day and night, offer respite all year round and are a particular life-saver during the hot summer months.

There are an estimated 2,500 of the characteristic fountains whose nasone name comes from its curved "big nose" metal spout.

Found in streets and neighbourhoods across Rome, the fountains can be located thanks to several online apps.

Waidy, developed in 2019 by Rome water supplier ACEA, offers a comprehensive listing of the fountains' locations around the capital on its digital map.

Google Maps lists more than 120 nasoni in central Rome and there is also a map to help you find drinking fountains in the city centre.

Nasoni offer tourists a free and environmentally-friendly alternative to buying over-priced plastic bottles of water from mobile snack bars and illegal street vendors in the city centre.

