18.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 08 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome
What's on Live Music

Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temple University Rome Hosts Open Lecture-Demonstration with Renowned Violinist Eduard Schmieder

Temple University Rome is proud to present an open lecture-demonstration, "Essential Elements of Violin Technique," by world-renowned violinist and conductor Eduard Schmieder. The event will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Temple University Rome Campus (Via di San Sebastianello, 16, Rome). This free and public event offers a unique opportunity for musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts to gain insight into the mastery of violin technique and performance.

Temple University’s Great Teacher Award recipient, Eduard Schmieder, a world-renowned violinist, conductor, and L.H. Carnell Professor of Violin, will give an open lecture-demonstration on "Essential Elements of Violin Technique".

This unique event will feature Professor Schmieder, along with local string students, in an engaging session that highlights the artistry of violin performance and pedagogy. Attendees will also learn about the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University and opportunities to study at Temple University.

Don't miss this exceptional chance to experience world-class musicianship and connect with distinguished artists in an intimate setting!

This event is free and open to the public. Musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and experience an afternoon of world-class artistry and insight.

To attend, please register at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/75KqbDnVC5

For more information, please contact Associate Dean, Mary Conran (mary.conran@temple.edu)

About Eduard Schmieder

Born in Ukraine, educated in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Eduard Schmieder has been characterized as an “extraordinary musician of the late 20th century” (Henry Roth). As artist and teacher, Schmieder amalgamates and creatively transforms the great traditions of European and American art. Prof. Schmieder has been performing, teaching, and conducting at prestigious international music halls and festivals as well as teaching master classes in virtually every foremost conservatory around the world. He maintains a concert schedule as conductor and violinist and teaches an internationally selected class of students, many of whom have gone on to win top prizes at the most prestigious international competitions, establish careers as soloists, chamber musicians, and hold leading positions in orchestras in Europe, Asia, and the United States. www.EduardSchmieder.com

General Info

Address Via di S. Sebastianello, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome

Via di S. Sebastianello, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

Northlands
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Live Music

The Hottest Concerts in Italy for 2025: Must-See Artists and Events

Mia Jade Roig Mia Jade Roig -

Nick Cave to perform in Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Ed Sheeran to play in Rome as part of 2025 tour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

From My House in Da House Event

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Rome sunset concert & picnic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Vitala Festival: Rome Sunset Concert and Picnic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Live Music

Roma Summer Fest 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -