Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome

Temple University Rome Hosts Open Lecture-Demonstration with Renowned Violinist Eduard Schmieder

Temple University Rome is proud to present an open lecture-demonstration, "Essential Elements of Violin Technique," by world-renowned violinist and conductor. The event will take place onat the. Thisoffers a unique opportunity for musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts to gain insight into the mastery of violin technique and performance.

Temple University’s Great Teacher Award recipient, Eduard Schmieder, a world-renowned violinist, conductor, and L.H. Carnell Professor of Violin, will give an open lecture-demonstration on "Essential Elements of Violin Technique".

This unique event will feature Professor Schmieder, along with local string students, in an engaging session that highlights the artistry of violin performance and pedagogy. Attendees will also learn about the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University and opportunities to study at Temple University.

Don't miss this exceptional chance to experience world-class musicianship and connect with distinguished artists in an intimate setting!

This event is free and open to the public. Musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and experience an afternoon of world-class artistry and insight.

To attend, please register at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/75KqbDnVC5

For more information, please contact Associate Dean, Mary Conran (mary.conran@temple.edu)