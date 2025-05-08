Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome

Temple University Rome Hosts Open Lecture-Demonstration with Renowned Violinist Eduard SchmiederTemple University Rome is proud to present an open lecture-demonstration, "Essential Elements of Violin Technique," by world-renowned violinist and conductor Eduard Schmieder. The event will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Temple University Rome Campus (Via di San Sebastianello, 16, Rome). This free and public event offers a unique opportunity for musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts to gain insight into the mastery of violin technique and performance.
Temple University’s Great Teacher Award recipient, Eduard Schmieder, a world-renowned violinist, conductor, and L.H. Carnell Professor of Violin, will give an open lecture-demonstration on "Essential Elements of Violin Technique".
This unique event will feature Professor Schmieder, along with local string students, in an engaging session that highlights the artistry of violin performance and pedagogy. Attendees will also learn about the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University and opportunities to study at Temple University.
Don't miss this exceptional chance to experience world-class musicianship and connect with distinguished artists in an intimate setting!
This event is free and open to the public. Musicians, students, and classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and experience an afternoon of world-class artistry and insight.
To attend, please register at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/75KqbDnVC5
For more information, please contact Associate Dean, Mary Conran (mary.conran@temple.edu)
About Eduard SchmiederBorn in Ukraine, educated in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Eduard Schmieder has been characterized as an “extraordinary musician of the late 20th century” (Henry Roth). As artist and teacher, Schmieder amalgamates and creatively transforms the great traditions of European and American art. Prof. Schmieder has been performing, teaching, and conducting at prestigious international music halls and festivals as well as teaching master classes in virtually every foremost conservatory around the world. He maintains a concert schedule as conductor and violinist and teaches an internationally selected class of students, many of whom have gone on to win top prizes at the most prestigious international competitions, establish careers as soloists, chamber musicians, and hold leading positions in orchestras in Europe, Asia, and the United States. www.EduardSchmieder.com
Mastering the Violin: Eduard Schmieder at Temple Rome
Via di S. Sebastianello, 16, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
