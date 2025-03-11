The English Theatre of Rome stages Alice B. at John Cabot University

English Theatre of Rome collaborates with John Cabot University.

The English Theatre of Rome stages Alice B., inspired by The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas by Gertrude Stein, from 12-16 March at John Cabot University in Trastevere.

The English-language production, a world premiere, is the latest collaboration between the Rome theatrical company and John Cabot University's interdisciplinary Italy Reads programme.

Described as a homage to Gertrude Stein, the multimedia show explores the modernism of the early 20th century in relation to contemporary life.

Alice B. is devised by and with Gaby Ford, with art direction by Helen Oliver Adelson, choreography by Kate Carr, and featuring Dune Medros as Helene.

The show will be staged at the university's Aula Magna Regina hall at its Guarini campus in Rome, on Via della Lungara 233 on the following dates.

Wednesday 12 March 11.30 and 18.30

Thursday 13 March 11.30 and 18.30

Friday 14 March 11.30 and 18.30

Saturday 15 March 16.00 and 18.30

Sunday 16 March 16.00 and 18.30

Tickets: general admission €15, students and seniors €12, group rates (12+) €10. Reserve your place here.

Photo ID and JCU Registration Form required to enter the campus.