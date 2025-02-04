14.7 C
6 Nations 2025
What's on Theatre

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Rumors

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present Rumors, a comedy by Neil Simon, at Teatro Le Salette from 5-9 February.

Directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production is described as "a popular, hilariously entertaining and charming comedy".

The story centres on Chris and Ken who arrive at a fancy dinner party for the 10th wedding anniversary of their friends, Charley and Myra. To their dismay, they discover that Charley has had an accident involving a shotgun and that his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. As other guests and friends begin to arrive, hilarious confusions mount and the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity with an unexpected, grand finale.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes: Camilla Mazzitelli, Harry McCrory, Fabiana De Rose, Rishad Noorani, Gregory Garbinsky, Gabriella Spadaro, Edwin Tavarez-Valentin, Sile O'Broin, Michael LaPointe, Christopher Breeze.

Performances take place Wednesday to Friday 5-7 February at 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 8-9 February at 17.00.

Tickets are €15, reduced to €13 for seniors and €12 for students. Booking required.

The theatre is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione.

For bookings and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.

