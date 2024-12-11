Aladdin & The Magic Lamp on stage in Rome from 20-22 December.
Arts in English stages a new production of the family-friendly classic Aladdin & The Magic Lamp at the Piccolo Teatro San Paolo in Rome.
The English-language production will be staged on Friday 20 December at 20.00, Saturday 21 December at 17.30 and Sunday 22 December at 17.30.
The ticket price of €16 includes annual membership.
For more details and to book tickets email artsinenglish@outlook.com.
Photo: cast members Jennifer Crane, Manuela Bussadori and Livia Dingegno.
Arts in English stages Aladdin & The Magic Lamp in Rome
Zona Extraterritoriale Stato Città del Vaticano, Via Ostiense, 190, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
