What's on Theatre

Arts in English stages Aladdin & The Magic Lamp in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Aladdin & The Magic Lamp on stage in Rome from 20-22 December.

Arts in English stages a new production of the family-friendly classic Aladdin & The Magic Lamp at the Piccolo Teatro San Paolo in Rome.

The English-language production will be staged on Friday 20 December at 20.00, Saturday 21 December at 17.30 and Sunday 22 December at 17.30.

The ticket price of €16 includes annual membership.

For more details and to book tickets email artsinenglish@outlook.com.

Photo: cast members Jennifer Crane, Manuela Bussadori and Livia Dingegno.

General Info

Address Zona Extraterritoriale Stato Città del Vaticano, Via Ostiense, 190, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Arts in English stages Aladdin & The Magic Lamp in Rome

Zona Extraterritoriale Stato Città del Vaticano, Via Ostiense, 190, 00146 Roma RM, Italy

