Italy's news in English
  Cirque du Soleil stages Alegría in Rome
Cirque du Soleil stages Alegría in Rome

Cirque du Soleil returns to Rome.

The famed Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil stages its classic Alegría in Rome, under the big top at Tor di Quinto, from 1 March until 13 April.

The family-friendly show blends a power struggle in a kingless realm with youthful hope, in a "magical, immersive spectacle full of iconic music, stunning acrobatics, vibrant sets and whimsical humour."

The production lasts 125 minutes including intermission. For full details including tickets see Cirque du Soleil website.
