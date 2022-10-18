Fundraising event for The Rome Savoyards

The Rome Savoyards will stage a fundraising event on Tuesday 18 October from 19.00 – 21.00, hosted by St Stephen’s School in the Aventino neighbourhood.

There will be aperitivi and refreshments from Hummustown as well as a raffle and light entertainment by company members.

The cost is €25 per person and all proceeds go towards funding Plays-in-Rome, the cultural and non-profit association created by The Rome Savoyards to fund forthcoming shows.

For organisational reasons, guests are asked to RSVP by emailing playsinrome@yahoo.com or tel. 3478248661.

The Rome Savoyards was established by Sandra Provost in 1981, with a nod to London’s Savoy Theatre, home to Gilbert and Sullivan.

In recent years it has diversified into Shakespearian comedies, light comedies by Alan Bennett and Neil Simon, Restoration comedy and high drama.