What's on Theatre

Cyber Kids: Rome musical in English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Musical in English aimed at age 12+.

ExtraTeatro, a Rome theatre company that produces shows in English for kids, is staging a musical called Cyber Kids at Teatro Belli on Saturday 7 December at 18.00.

The 70-minute show is aimed at teenagers and is centred on the topical and important issue of technology addiction.

Tickets can be purchased online for €10 or at the box office for €12.

Synopsis: "Like many kids Liz and Hank spend their days on social media. Lizzy works tirelessly on her Instagram and TikTok profiles and Hank updates his YouTube channel constantly. They would do anything to be popular. Their worried parents send them to a no-tech camp. Completely disconnected they share an unforgettable adventure where they confront their insecurities and identities offline. A contemporary show with lots of music video and poetry that reflects on today's society."

Music and Lyrics by Jason Goodman, directed by Arianna De Giorgi, with cast Mark Biocca, Gabrielle Chiararo, Jason Goodman, Nadia Rahman.

For full details see ExtraTeatro website.

General Info

Address P.za di Sant'Apollonia, 11, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Cyber Kids: Rome musical in English

P.za di Sant'Apollonia, 11, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

