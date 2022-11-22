Rome's annual book fair is held at the Nuvola.
The 2022 edition of the national fair for small and medium Italian book publishing houses will be held at the Nuvola conference centre in Rome's EUR district from 7-11 December.
Now in its 20th year, Più libri più liberi offers a five-day literary programme of conferences, lectures, readings, theatre workshops, performances and presentations.
Sono finalmente online i biglietti per #piulibri22
Quest'anno sarà un'edizione più che speciale con oltre 600 eventi, 500 editori e 1300 ospiti! Ti aspettiamo https://t.co/57v73cyD6W pic.twitter.com/JM4kCJEjps— Più libri più liberi (@piulibri22) November 15, 2022
The annual event was founded in 2002 by Italy’s small publishers’ association to give smaller publishing houses much needed visibility.
Open each day 10.00-20.00, for full details see Più libri, più liberi website.
Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi
Viale Asia, 40, 00144 Roma RM, Italy
