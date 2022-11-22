12.4 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi
What's on Literature

Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's annual book fair is held at the Nuvola.

The 2022 edition of the national fair for small and medium Italian book publishing houses will be held at the Nuvola conference centre in Rome's EUR district from 7-11 December.

Now in its 20th year, Più libri più liberi offers a five-day literary programme of conferences, lectures, readings, theatre workshops, performances and presentations.

The annual event was founded in 2002 by Italy’s small publishers’ association to give smaller publishing houses much needed visibility.

Open each day 10.00-20.00, for full details see Più libri, più liberi website.

General Info

Address Viale Asia, 40, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi

Viale Asia, 40, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Literature

Celebrating Bicentenary of Percy Bysshe Shelley's death in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Keats-Shelley House

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

John Cabot University Rome: Italy Reads spotlights Rachel Carson's Silent Spring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Keats-Shelley House synchronised reading group

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Carol Ann Duffy and Ella Duffy read in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome reading by American poet Judith Baumel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Thursday events at Rome's Otherwise Bookshop

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -