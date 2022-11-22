Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi

Rome's annual book fair is held at the Nuvola.

The 2022 edition of the national fair for small and medium Italian book publishing houses will be held at the Nuvola conference centre in Rome's EUR district from 7-11 December.

Now in its 20th year, Più libri più liberi offers a five-day literary programme of conferences, lectures, readings, theatre workshops, performances and presentations.

The annual event was founded in 2002 by Italy’s small publishers’ association to give smaller publishing houses much needed visibility.

Open each day 10.00-20.00, for full details see Più libri, più liberi website.