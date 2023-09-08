31.7 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 08 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome Poetry Reading by Megan Fernandes and Edgar Kunz at St Stephen's School
What's on Literature

Rome Poetry Reading by Megan Fernandes and Edgar Kunz at St Stephen's School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

A Poetry Reading and Conversation with Authors Megan Fernandes and Edgar Kunz.

On Monday 18 September the English department of St Stephen’s School Rome starts its annual Reading Series which brings local and international authors to campus to meet with students and faculty.

Poets Edgar Kunz and Megan Fernandes will meet with St Stephen’s students from 14.30 to 16.00 in the Auditorium for a reading and conversation about writing and the writer’s life.

At 18.30, the poets will give a public reading in the New Music Room. Light refreshments to follow. All are welcome.

Megan Fernandes

Megan Fernandes is a South Asian American writer living in New York City. She was born in Canada and raised in the Philadelphia area. Her family are East African Goans. Fernandes has work published in The New Yorker, The American Poetry Review, and Tin House, among others. She is the author of three collections of poetry, most recently I Do Everything I’m Told, and is an Associate Professor of English and the Writer-in-Residence at Lafayette College. More information can be found on her website.

Edgar Kunz

Edgar Kunz is the author of two collections of poems: Fixer (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2023) and Tap Out (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2019), a New York Times New & Noteworthy pick. He has been a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow, a MacDowell Fellow, and a Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University. New poems appear in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, APR, Poetry, and Oxford American. He lives in Baltimore and teaches at Goucher College. More information can be found on his website.   

General Info

Address Via Aventina, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Poetry Reading by Megan Fernandes and Edgar Kunz at St Stephen's School

Via Aventina, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Literature

Libri Come: Rome's book and reading festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome book fair: Più libri, più liberi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Celebrating Bicentenary of Percy Bysshe Shelley's death in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Argot Prati

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Rome poetry reading by Moira Egan at Keats-Shelley House

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

John Cabot University Rome: Italy Reads spotlights Rachel Carson's Silent Spring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Keats-Shelley House synchronised reading group

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Literature

Carol Ann Duffy and Ella Duffy read in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -