Fri, 15 September 2023
Italy's news in English
What's on Exhibitions

Rome remembers Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi with exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Paolo Portoghesi exhibition from 5 October to 4 November.

Italy's prestigious Accademia Nazionale di S. Luca in Rome dedicates an exhibition to the internationally renowned Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi who died in May aged 91.

On display will be the architect's early writings and photographs from his studies on Francesco Borromini, on architecture and on the Baroque city.

The exhibition, which has the patronage of the president of Italy, is described as the beginning of a reflection on the legacy left by the great architect, historian and critic of architecture.

Portoghesi had a long connection with the Accademia di S. Luca, becoming an academician in 1966 before serving as its president from 2013 to 2014.

He designed numerous landmark buildings in Italy, including the Casa Baldi in Rome (1959) and the Church of Sacra Famiglia in Salerno (1969).

However he is best known for designing the Mosque of Rome, in the city's Parioli district, which was inaugurated in 1995 after more than two decades of planning and construction.

For exhibition details see Accademia Nazionale di S. Luca website.

Photo: Paolo Portoghesi (foto di) Francesco Borromini, Chiesa di Sant’Ivo alla Sapienza, veduta del tiburio dall’alto del corridoio a spirale.

General Info

Address Piazza Accademia di S. Luca, 77, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

