Filippo e Filippino Lippi. Ingegno e bizzarrie nell'arte del Rinascimento from 15 May until 25 August.
Rome celebrates the genius of Filippo and Filippino Lippi, the 15th-century father and son artists, with an exhibition titled Ingenuity and bizarreness in Renaissance art.
The show at Palazzo Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums, features masterpieces by both Renaissance masters including Filippo Lippi's Madonna Trivulzio from the Castello Sforzesco in Milan and Filippino Lippi's Annunciazione from the Musei Civici di San Gimignano.
Also on display is a a selection of important drawings that reveal Filippino Lippi's relationship not only with his father, in whose workshop he was trained, but also with Sandro Botticelli, in whose Florentine workshop Filippino entered following the death of his father in 1469.
For full exhibition details see the Musei Capitolini website.
General Info
View on Map
Rome celebrates Filippo and Filippino Lippi with exhibition
Piazzale Caffarelli, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Brand new 3-bedroom penthouse with huge terrace!
Elegant 3-bedroom flat in Parioli
JCU Marketing and Communications Associate
JCU Minors Program and Conduct Coordinator