Rome celebrates Filippo and Filippino Lippi with exhibition

Filippo e Filippino Lippi. Ingegno e bizzarrie nell'arte del Rinascimento from 15 May until 25 August.

Rome celebrates the genius of Filippo and Filippino Lippi, the 15th-century father and son artists, with an exhibition titled Ingenuity and bizarreness in Renaissance art.

The show at Palazzo Caffarelli, part of the Capitoline Museums, features masterpieces by both Renaissance masters including Filippo Lippi's Madonna Trivulzio from the Castello Sforzesco in Milan and Filippino Lippi's Annunciazione from the Musei Civici di San Gimignano.

Also on display is a a selection of important drawings that reveal Filippino Lippi's relationship not only with his father, in whose workshop he was trained, but also with Sandro Botticelli, in whose Florentine workshop Filippino entered following the death of his father in 1469.

For full exhibition details see the Musei Capitolini website.