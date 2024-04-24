13.4 C
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  3. Rara Avis: Fashion in Flight on Rome's Palatine Hill
Exhibitions

Rara Avis: Fashion in Flight on Rome's Palatine Hill

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rara Avis: Moda in Volo from 24 April to 21 July.

The Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome stages a unique exhibition devoted to bird-themed haute couture from some of the most famous fashion houses in the world.

Curated by Sofia Gnoli, the exhibition of sumptuous clothes and accessories is hosted in the 16th-century Farnese Aviaries on the Palatine Hill, set in the world's first botantic garden.

Rara Avis: Moda in Volo. Photo Parco A

 

Some of the show's highlights include a winged white swan dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior; a black swan dress by Alexander McQueen for Givenchy; a corset dress embroidered with rooster and pheasant feathers by Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda; and a golden micro-dress with ostrich wings designed by Donatella Versace for Katy Perry who wore it to the MET Gala in 2018.

Access to the exhibition is included in tickets for the Palatine Hill and can be visited every day (except on free entry days) from 09.00–18.45 with last entry at 18.30.

For full details see Parco archeologico del Colosseo website.

