How to survive in Italy is hailed as the first Italian comedy show written entirely in English aimed at foreigners and tourists, performed by a double-act of two Italian comedians in Rome.
Through comedy sketches, jokes and puns, Fabrizio Mazzeo and Sergio Viglianese have built up a funny show full of rhythm which describes Italians' flaws and virtues.
The English-language show is described as "the ultimate survival guide designed for expats or first-time visitors in Rome who intend to integrate or understand Italian culture… while having fun!"
Taking place at Teatro Tordinona on 3, 24 and 31 May, the hour-long show starts at 20.00 and is preceded by wine tasting at 19.30. For full details see website.
General Info
View on Map
How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English
Teatro Tordinona, Via degli Acquasparta, 16, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
School Director/DOS British school Eur
Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician
Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position