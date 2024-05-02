How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English

How to survive in Italy is hailed as the first Italian comedy show written entirely in English aimed at foreigners and tourists, performed by a double-act of two Italian comedians in Rome.

Through comedy sketches, jokes and puns, Fabrizio Mazzeo and Sergio Viglianese have built up a funny show full of rhythm which describes Italians' flaws and virtues.

The English-language show is described as "the ultimate survival guide designed for expats or first-time visitors in Rome who intend to integrate or understand Italian culture… while having fun!"

Taking place at Teatro Tordinona on 3, 24 and 31 May, the hour-long show starts at 20.00 and is preceded by wine tasting at 19.30. For full details see website.