18.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 02 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English
What's on Theatre

How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

How to survive in Italy is hailed as the first Italian comedy show written entirely in English aimed at foreigners and tourists, performed by a double-act of two Italian comedians in Rome.

Through comedy sketches, jokes and puns, Fabrizio Mazzeo and Sergio Viglianese have built up a funny show full of rhythm which describes Italians' flaws and virtues.

The English-language show is described as "the ultimate survival guide designed for expats or first-time visitors in Rome who intend to integrate or understand Italian culture… while having fun!"

Taking place at Teatro Tordinona on 3, 24 and 31 May, the hour-long show starts at 20.00 and is preceded by wine tasting at 19.30. For full details see website.

General Info

Address Teatro Tordinona, Via degli Acquasparta, 16, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

How to survive in Italy: Rome comedy in English

Teatro Tordinona, Via degli Acquasparta, 16, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Comedy

Marsha's midlife quarantine: Rome comedy show in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club Halloween show

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

DM55: Because You Can't Get Blood From A Stone by Marsha De Salvatore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club show on 27 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club on Friday 25 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club returns after two years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Halloween laughs with Rome's Comedy Club

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club returns

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -