Rome's Comedy Club returns after two years

Stand-up comedy in English in Rome.

Rome's Comedy Club is back after two years with the first show of its 12th season at the Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Friday 24 September.

The line-up includes club founder Marsha De Salvatore alongside Konrad K. Schubert, Erik Bolner, and Ludovica Boggiani.

The event will be held in compliance with Italy's covid regulations and the Green Pass is required to attend.

The €15 entrance fee includes a Hawaiian cocktail. Doors open at 19.30, with guests asked to arrive by 20.30 in time for the show which starts at 21.00.

Bookings can be made via Whatsapp 3397514140 or email makairoma@gmail.com.

For full details see the Facebook event page. Photo by Violetta Canitano.