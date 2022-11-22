11.8 C
What's on Comedy

Rome's Comedy Club November show

Stand-up comedy in English in Rome.

Rome's Comedy Club returns with a new show at the Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Friday 25 November.

The line-up includes club founder Marsha De Salvatore alongside Erik Bolner, Gabriel Gougsa and many more.

The €15 entrance fee includes a Hawaiian cocktail. Doors open at 19.30, with guests asked to arrive by 20.30 in time for the show which starts at 21.00.

Bookings can be made via Whatsapp 3397514140 or email makairoma@gmail.com. 

For full details see the Facebook event page.

Address Makai Surf & Tiki Bar, Via dei Magazzini Generali, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

