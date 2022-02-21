Rome's Comedy Club on Friday 25 February

Stand-up comedy in English in Rome.

Rome's Comedy Club returns with a new show at the Makai Surf & Tiki Bar in the Ostiense district on Friday 25 February.

The line-up includes club founder Marsha De Salvatore alongside Konrad K. Schubert, Erik Bolner, Gabriel Gougsa, Patty Olgiata, Xhuliano Dule, Sergio Viglianese and maybe Martina.

The €15 entrance fee includes a Hawaiian cocktail. Doors open at 19.30, with guests asked to arrive by 20.30 in time for the show which starts at 21.00.

The event will be held in compliance with Italy's covid regulations and bookings can be made via Whatsapp 3397514140 or email makairoma@gmail.com.

For full details see the Facebook event page.