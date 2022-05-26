DM55: Because You Can't Get Blood From A Stone by Marsha De Salvatore

Marsha De Salvatore, the founder of Rome's Comedy Club, presents her one-woman-show DM55: Because You Can't Get Blood From A Stone at Teatro Multilingue on 11 June at 20.30 (in Italian/English) and 12 June at 18.00 (in English/Italian).

The "poignant, funny and powerful" show sees De Salvatore talk about her chronic and life threatening blood condition while maintaining humour, optimism and grit.

The theatre is located on Via della Vetrina 7, near Piazza Navona. Tickets cost €15 which includes a small aperitivo afterwards. To book contact info@teatromultilingue.com. For more details see website.

